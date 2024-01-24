Air India fined 1.10 cr for violating safety norms

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has fined Air India ₹1.10 crore for violating safety norms by operating leased Boeing 777 aircraft for direct flights of around 16 hours to and from San Francisco on the west coast of the United States, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday. The DGCA cited an investigation and said it prima facie showed the airline’s non-compliance. (REUTERS/Representative)

It said the action was taken after a former Air India pilot, who flew B777, complained about it to the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA in October last year. The pilot pointed out Boeing 777 aircraft carries a chemically generated oxygen system, which lasts around 12 minutes.

He highlighted the aircraft should not be used for the airline’s direct flights to and from San Francisco. The pilot claimed he was sacked three months after he raised the matter.

In his complaint, the pilot said he refused to operate a leased Boeing 777 aircraft from San Francisco to Bengaluru on January 30 last year due to the oxygen system.

The DGCA cited an investigation and said it prima facie showed the airline’s non-compliance. Air India’s accountable manager was issued a show-cause notice subsequently.

The DGCA said the airline’s response was examined for the stipulations under the statutory provisions and the performance limits in documentation laid down by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). It added the operations of the leased aircraft were not in line with regulatory/OEM performance limits and hence ₹1.10 crore fine was slapped on the airline.

There was no immediate response from Air India. The airline last year said the matter was multi-dimensional and that Air India and external experts have examined it. “We will refrain from offering any comment on this specific case but we wish to reiterate that the safety of our passengers and crew is our foremost priority and there is no compromise on the same.”