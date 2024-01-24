close_game
Air India fined 1.10 cr for violating safety norms

Air India fined 1.10 cr for violating safety norms

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Jan 24, 2024 02:02 PM IST

The airline was penalised for operating leased Boeing 777 aircraft for direct flights of around 16 hours to and from San Francisco on the west coast of the United States

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has fined Air India 1.10 crore for violating safety norms by operating leased Boeing 777 aircraft for direct flights of around 16 hours to and from San Francisco on the west coast of the United States, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

The DGCA cited an investigation and said it prima facie showed the airline's non-compliance. (REUTERS/Representative)
The DGCA cited an investigation and said it prima facie showed the airline’s non-compliance. (REUTERS/Representative)

It said the action was taken after a former Air India pilot, who flew B777, complained about it to the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA in October last year. The pilot pointed out Boeing 777 aircraft carries a chemically generated oxygen system, which lasts around 12 minutes.

He highlighted the aircraft should not be used for the airline’s direct flights to and from San Francisco. The pilot claimed he was sacked three months after he raised the matter.

In his complaint, the pilot said he refused to operate a leased Boeing 777 aircraft from San Francisco to Bengaluru on January 30 last year due to the oxygen system.

The DGCA cited an investigation and said it prima facie showed the airline’s non-compliance. Air India’s accountable manager was issued a show-cause notice subsequently.

The DGCA said the airline’s response was examined for the stipulations under the statutory provisions and the performance limits in documentation laid down by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). It added the operations of the leased aircraft were not in line with regulatory/OEM performance limits and hence 1.10 crore fine was slapped on the airline.

There was no immediate response from Air India. The airline last year said the matter was multi-dimensional and that Air India and external experts have examined it. “We will refrain from offering any comment on this specific case but we wish to reiterate that the safety of our passengers and crew is our foremost priority and there is no compromise on the same.”

Get India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

