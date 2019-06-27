Air India flight to Newark lands at London Stansted Airport after bomb threat
An Air India passenger plane, flying to Newark in the United States, made a precautionary landing at London’s Stansted Airport on Thursday due to a bomb threatindia Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:19 IST
New Delhi
An Air India passenger plane, flying to Newark in the United States, made a precautionary landing at London’s Stansted Airport on Thursday due to a bomb threat, the airline said on Twitter.
The airline, in its tweet, said an update would follow.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)
First Published: Jun 27, 2019 15:05 IST