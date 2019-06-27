Today in New Delhi, India
Air India flight to Newark lands at London Stansted Airport after bomb threat

An Air India passenger plane, flying to Newark in the United States, made a precautionary landing at London’s Stansted Airport on Thursday due to a bomb threat

india Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:19 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Air India’s Mumbai-Newark flight lands at London Stansted Airport after bomb threat, tweets airline.(HT File)

An Air India passenger plane, flying to Newark in the United States, made a precautionary landing at London’s Stansted Airport on Thursday due to a bomb threat, the airline said on Twitter.

The airline, in its tweet, said an update would follow.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 15:05 IST

