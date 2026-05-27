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Air India to reduce domestic flights by around 22% amid high fuel prices

The airline has also reduced 27% of its international flights against the backdrop of the US-Israeli attack on Iran, which drove a surge in jet fuel prices

Published on: May 27, 2026 03:30 pm IST
By Neha LM Tripathi
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Air India, the country’s only full-service carrier, will reduce its domestic flights by around 22% starting next month, the airline announced on Wednesday, days after reducing 27% of its international flights to mitigate the impact of high fuel prices on overall operations.

Air India said it has temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes. (X)

The flight cuts come against the backdrop of the US-Israeli attack on Iran, which drove a surge in jet fuel prices and forced airlines to increase fares and reduce flights. Airlines spend up to a quarter of their operating expenses on fuel. Air India, which this month reported an annual record loss of over $2 billion in the 2025-26 fiscal year, has also struggled with the ban preventing Indian carriers from using Pakistan’s airspace.

On Wednesday, Air India cited previously announced adjustments to select international services between June and August and said it has temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes during the same period, with a reduction in frequencies on select routes. “These adjustments are driven by the sustained impact of high fuel prices on overall operations. Air India will continue to monitor demand and operating conditions closely, with a view to restoring frequencies as conditions stabilise,” the airline said in a statement.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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