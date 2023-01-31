Air India urination row: Accused Shankar Mishra granted bail by Delhi court

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 04:54 PM IST

Police said that statements of four Air India crew members of the flight have been recorded, while five more have been asked to join the probe and give their statement. (HT Archive)
ByHT News Desk

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on his co-passenger during an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. Mishra, who was arrested from Bengaluru on January 7, was granted a bail on a bond of 1 lakh and one surety of like amount.

