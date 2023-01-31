Air India urination row: Accused Shankar Mishra granted bail by Delhi court

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on his co-passenger during an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. Mishra, who was arrested from Bengaluru on January 7, was granted a bail on a bond of ₹1 lakh and one surety of like amount.

