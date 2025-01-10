Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Air India's Singapore-bound flight returns to Chennai due to technical issue

PTI |
Jan 10, 2025 12:18 PM IST

An Air India flight from Chennai to Singapore returned safely to the city after pilots detected a technical issue mid-air

A Singapore bound Air India flight on Friday returned to Chennai after pilots detected a technical snag mid-air, officials at the airport here and the airliner said. The pilots contacted the airport upon discovering the issue, to return to the city and the flight, with about 170 passengers later made a safe landing, they added.

According to the airline and airport officials here, a Singapore-bound Air India flight returned to the city on Friday after pilots noticed a technical issue mid-flight. (Hindustan Times)
According to the airline and airport officials here, a Singapore-bound Air India flight returned to the city on Friday after pilots noticed a technical issue mid-flight. (Hindustan Times)

An Air India official said the flight AI 346 from Chennai to Singapore returned due to the suspected technical issue.

Also read: 'A captain, a hero': Devi Sharan, pilot of hijacked flight IC 814, retires after 40 years, Air India salutes legacy

The aircraft landed safely for precautionary checks. All passengers and crew disembarked safely, the official added.

The official also said alternative arrangements were made to promptly fly the passengers to Singapore from Chennai.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On