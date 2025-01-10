Air India's Singapore-bound flight returns to Chennai due to technical issue

An Air India flight from Chennai to Singapore returned safely to the city after pilots detected a technical issue mid-air
A Singapore bound Air India flight on Friday returned to Chennai after pilots detected a technical snag mid-air, officials at the airport here and the airliner said. The pilots contacted the airport upon discovering the issue, to return to the city and the flight, with about 170 passengers later made a safe landing, they added.
An Air India official said the flight AI 346 from Chennai to Singapore returned due to the suspected technical issue.