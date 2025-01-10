Air India's Singapore-bound flight returns to Chennai due to technical issue

A Singapore bound Air India flight on Friday returned to Chennai after pilots detected a technical snag mid-air, officials at the airport here and the airliner said. The pilots contacted the airport upon discovering the issue, to return to the city and the flight, with about 170 passengers later made a safe landing, they added. According to the airline and airport officials here, a Singapore-bound Air India flight returned to the city on Friday after pilots noticed a technical issue mid-flight. (Hindustan Times)

An Air India official said the flight AI 346 from Chennai to Singapore returned due to the suspected technical issue.

The aircraft landed safely for precautionary checks. All passengers and crew disembarked safely, the official added.

The official also said alternative arrangements were made to promptly fly the passengers to Singapore from Chennai.