Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 29, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Air Marshal NS Dhillon appointed as new Strategic Forces Command Chief

NS Dhillon is a graduate from National Defence Academy, Defence Service Staff College, and National Defence College. He was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force in 1981 December.

india Updated: Mar 30, 2019 20:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Air Marshal NS Dhillon,Strategic Forces Command Chief,National Defence Academy
NS Dhillon is a graduate from National Defence Academy, Defence Service Staff College, and National Defence College. He was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force in 1981 December.(ANI)

Air Marshal NS Dhillon was appointed as the new Strategic Forces Command Chief on Saturday. The Strategic Forces Command looks after the strategic nuclear arsenal of the country.

NS Dhillon is a graduate from National Defence Academy, Defence Service Staff College, and National Defence College. He was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force in 1981 December.

Air Marshal Dhillon topped the Fighter Strike Leader Course at TACDE and also served there as the Head of Training and Deputy Commandant.

He had commanded a MiG-21 Sqn and has been the Chief Operational Officer of a premier flying base. In addition to Commanding an Operational fighter base, he also commanded a helicopter base in DR Congo as part of a UN Peace Keeping Mission.

He also held the appointment of Principal Director Air Defence at Air HQ and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Inspection) at Air HQ. Prior to his present appointment, he was Air Defence Commander HQ SAC.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 20:20 IST

tags

more from india