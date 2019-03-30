Air Marshal NS Dhillon appointed as new Strategic Forces Command Chief

Air Marshal NS Dhillon was appointed as the new Strategic Forces Command Chief on Saturday. The Strategic Forces Command looks after the strategic nuclear arsenal of the country.

NS Dhillon is a graduate from National Defence Academy, Defence Service Staff College, and National Defence College. He was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force in 1981 December.

Air Marshal Dhillon topped the Fighter Strike Leader Course at TACDE and also served there as the Head of Training and Deputy Commandant.

He had commanded a MiG-21 Sqn and has been the Chief Operational Officer of a premier flying base. In addition to Commanding an Operational fighter base, he also commanded a helicopter base in DR Congo as part of a UN Peace Keeping Mission.

He also held the appointment of Principal Director Air Defence at Air HQ and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Inspection) at Air HQ. Prior to his present appointment, he was Air Defence Commander HQ SAC.

