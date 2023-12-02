close_game
close_game
News / India News / Air Marshal Vohra takes over key post in Western Air Command

Air Marshal Vohra takes over key post in Western Air Command

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 02, 2023 10:07 AM IST

A top-notch MiG-21 pilot, Air Marshal Vohra was one of the founder members of the air force’s famed Suryakiran aerobatic team, then flying the Kiran Mk-II aircraft

Air Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra on Friday took over as the Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) of the New Delhi-based Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF), IAF said in a statement.

Air Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra (HT Photo/Sourced)
Air Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra (HT Photo/Sourced)

The air marshal is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF in December 1987.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A top-notch MiG-21 pilot, he was one of the founder members of the air force’s famed Suryakiran aerobatic team, then flying the Kiran Mk-II aircraft. The squad now flies the Hawks.

The officer, who commanded No 47 Squadron or “The Black Archers”, has logged more than 3,500 flying hours, primarily on different MiG-21 variants and the MiG-29 aircraft, the statement said. He was also the Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station Halwara in Punjab from 2014 to 2017.

Vohra He has held key staff appointments, including air assistant to the IAF chief and assistant chief of air staff (operations) at the Air headquarters.

He graduated from the prestigious Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the Centre of Defence and Strategic Studies, Canberra, Australia. Before taking over as SASO, Western Air Command, he was the Air Officer Commanding, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Get Latest World News and Election Results along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out