Air quality remains ‘moderate’ as parts of Delhi get rain; min temp rises

Parts of Delhi recorded light rain in the early hours of Thursday keeping the air quality in the “moderate” category even as the minimum temperature rose to the highest so far this year to 15°C, or three degrees above normal, compared to 10.4°C a day earlier. Very light rain was expected in parts of the city in the afternoon too. The air quality improved but remained in the moderate range. (HT PHOTO)

Safdarjung, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, received 0.9mm of rainfall in the 24 hours until 8:30am on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Palam and Lodhi Road recorded 1mm each of rainfall in the same period. Ayanagar received 1.4mm of rain, Ridge 0.2mm, Pusa and Mayur Vihar 0.5mm each.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather vice president Mahesh Palawat said a fresh western disturbance and an induced cyclonic circulation led to the rain. “We expect the impact [of these weather systems] to remain on Thursday...from Friday onwards, it will gradually weaken...no rain is likely between Friday and Sunday.”

The maximum temperature was expected to dip to 24-26°C on Thursday due to the rain. The mercury rose four degrees above normal to 28.4°C on Wednesday.

The air quality improved but remained in the moderate range. An average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 164 (moderate) was recorded at 9am on Thursday compared to 180 (moderate) at 4pm on Wednesday. The rain was expected to keep Delhi’s AQI “moderate” until Friday. The AQI is likely to be ”poor” on Saturday. It will remain between “moderate” and “poor” for the next six days.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 as “moderate”, 201 and 300 as “poor”, 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.