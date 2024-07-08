Air quality remains satisfactory; chances of isolated drizzle in parts of Delhi

Delhi’s air quality remained satisfactory at 10am on Monday with an average air quality index (AQI) of 56, the same as it was at 4 pm on Sunday, amid chances of isolated drizzle in parts of the National Capital Region. This is so far Delhi’s lowest AQI since September 11 last year when it was 53 (satisfactory) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6°C on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said no significant rain was likely until the weekend. No rain was recorded at any IMD weather station in the 24 hours ending 8:30am on Monday. Delhi has received limited scattered rainfall in July despite the onset of the monsoon even as the city got 228.1mm in a single day on June 28. A monthly rainfall of just 10.4mm was recorded until Monday. In July, the average monthly rainfall is 209.7mm. Last year, 384.6mm rain was recorded in the month.

Private weather forecasting company Skymet vice president Mahesh Palawat said the monsoon trough was expected to remain away from Delhi thus leading to a relatively dry spell. “The trough is currently south of Delhi and with a cyclonic circulation developing near Madhya Pradesh, we may see more rain activity in Central India and little to no rain in Delhi until July 10. After that, the trough may move closer to Delhi again and may lead to a slight increase in rain activity again,” he said.

Delhi’s recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6°C on Monday, or two degrees below normal, compared to 26.2°C on Sunday. The mercury was expected to hover around 35°C on Monday while it went up to 35.8°C a day earlier.