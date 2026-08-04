Airlines report 352 major flight defects till June, Akasa and Air India top list

Over 350 significant technical defects were reported in domestic and international flight operations between January and June this year, the government said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Akasa Air reported the highest number of defects at 152, followed by Air India Express with 53, IndiGo with 47 and Air India with 46 of what the ministry said were significant technical defects. (Photo for representation) (PTI)

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Responding to a question by Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that 352 significant defects were recorded during the period, of which 334 were in domestic flights.

As per the government data, Akasa Air reported the highest number of defects at 152, followed by Air India Express with 53, IndiGo with 47 and Air India with 46 of what the ministry said were significant technical defects. Low cost airline SpiceJet accounted for nine such defects during the six-month period.

The data also showed that regional airlines like Star Air, Fly91 and India One Air reported 29, nine and five significant defects, respectively. Cargo airline Blue Dart reported two defects.

Flight defects over the years

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, 487 defects were found in 2023, including 436 on domestic flights and 51 on international flights, 692 in 2024 with 649 on domestic flights, according to the data. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, 487 defects were found in 2023, including 436 on domestic flights and 51 on international flights, 692 in 2024 with 649 on domestic flights, according to the data. {{/usCountry}}

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The highest number of defects was recorded in 2025 when 889 defects were reported, including 778 on domestic flights and 111 on international flights.

The total number of these significant defects, however, stood at 2,420 from 2023 till June 2026.

DGCA's show cause notices between 2024 and 2026

The minister also stated that the country’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued 382 show cause notices to airlines for safety violations during the period from January 2024 to June 2026, Mohol said. The enforcement action includes financial penalty, suspension of approval/ authorisation and warning, it stated.

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The minister also stated that the DGCA took 51 enforcement actions against the Indian airlines for violating safety standards during the period from 2023 to 2025.

It also said that DGCA conducted special audits at major airports after June 19 last year. To be sure, India witnessed the deadliest crash in three decades on June 12, when an Air India flight 171 crashed seconds after take off killing 241 out of 242 people on board.