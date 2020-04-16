Airlines told to give full refund for tickets

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:36 IST

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday ordered domestic and foreign airlines to refund passengers in full for bookings on flights that have been suspended during the extended coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown until May 3 .

An advisory by the government sent to the airlines said the refunds were for meant for passengers who had booked flights until May 3 during the first phase of the lockdown, from March 25 until April 14.

Senior civil aviation ministry officials said the order does not apply to passengers who had booked flights prior to the lockdown.

“There were several distress cases that we got {to know} of passengers who had booked flights from April 15 onward thinking the lockdown would be lifted and our priority was to address those cases. The second issue was of passengers who had booked in the first lockdown during the same period,” a senior ministry official said requesting anonymity.

“For example, there were several cases where airlines were still taking bookings despite India’s lockdown orders, . which we said will not be allowed and they will have to pay the passengers back in full,” the official added.

The advisory issued by the ministry of civil aviation (MOCA) said airlines have to refund the full amount collected from passengers without levying any cancellation charge.

“Substantial number of travelers eager to move from the places where they were have booked tickets for the travel after the end of the lockdown period ie from April 15 onward. Currently, the Government has further extended the lockdown period up to May 3, 2020, with the ban continuing on operation of all domestic and international flights,” the advisory said.

“MOCA acknowledges the unusual situation that has arisen due to the lockdown being imposed to contain the further spread of COVID-19 and its consequential effect on the air passengers and airlines.,” it added.

Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was instructed to monitor the airlines’ compliance with the order. “A circular has been issued by the ministry of civil aviation for guidance and strict compliance of domestic and foreign airline operators engaged in domestic and international air travel in India,” DGCA said.

The advisory came after a meeting was chaired by the civil aviation minister with CEOs of private airlines Wednesday to discuss the issue of refunds for flights cancelled during the lockdown period. “Airlines have reiterated that advance bookings for flights will not be stopped,” another senior official said.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by passengers carried, on April 14 announced it will resume flight operations from May 4 in a phased manner.

“We will begin operations for domestic only and then gradually ramp it up further, to commence operations on some international routes as well. Our singular focus will be on ensuring the health of our customers and our employees,” Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer of IndiGo, said.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways cancelled advance booking for all trains. The transporter said no advance reservation of train tickets, including e-tickets, will be allowed until further orders although the facility of online cancellations will remain functional.