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Passengers to pay user fee at Noida International airport starting June 15, says regulatory authority

For arriving domestic passenger, the fee will be ₹210 while for arriving international passengers, the amount will be ₹420.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 08:15 am IST
PTI |
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Airports tariff regulator AERA on Tuesday fixed the user development fee for the Noida International Airport at 490 for departing domestic passengers and 980 for departing international passengers.

Noida International Airport to Begin Operations with Revised Passenger Charges (FILE PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

The User Development Fee (UDF) is fixed for the 2026-27 period.

For arriving domestic passenger, the fee will be 210 while for arriving international passengers, the amount will be 420, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) said in a release.

The Noida International Airport (NIA), inaugurated on March 28, will start commercial operations on June 15.

The AERA said UDF for each departing domestic passengers has been fixed at 490 per passenger as against 653 proposed by the airport operator.

For each departing international passengers, the UDF is 980, which is lower than 1,200 sought by the operator.

 
civil aviation noida aviation airport
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Home / India News / Passengers to pay user fee at Noida International airport starting June 15, says regulatory authority
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