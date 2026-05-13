Passengers to pay user fee at Noida International airport starting June 15, says regulatory authority

Airports tariff regulator AERA on Tuesday fixed the user development fee for the Noida International Airport at ₹490 for departing domestic passengers and ₹980 for departing international passengers.

Noida International Airport to Begin Operations with Revised Passenger Charges (FILE PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

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The User Development Fee (UDF) is fixed for the 2026-27 period.

For arriving domestic passenger, the fee will be ₹210 while for arriving international passengers, the amount will be ₹420, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) said in a release.

The Noida International Airport (NIA), inaugurated on March 28, will start commercial operations on June 15.

The AERA said UDF for each departing domestic passengers has been fixed at ₹490 per passenger as against ₹653 proposed by the airport operator.

For each departing international passengers, the UDF is ₹980, which is lower than ₹1,200 sought by the operator.

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{{^usCountry}} “These rates are the same as decided in the ad-hoc tariff order issued in August 2025,” AERA said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These rates are the same as decided in the ad-hoc tariff order issued in August 2025,” AERA said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The fee fixed for NIA is comparable to the national average of UDF at major airports and also well within the range of UDF currently levied at non-major airports, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fee fixed for NIA is comparable to the national average of UDF at major airports and also well within the range of UDF currently levied at non-major airports, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To encourage airlines to start new routes, increase flights and expand their network from the airport in the early years, AERA said it has allowed a Variable Tariff Plan (VTP) for the airport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To encourage airlines to start new routes, increase flights and expand their network from the airport in the early years, AERA said it has allowed a Variable Tariff Plan (VTP) for the airport. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The plan will be mainly for landing and parking charges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The plan will be mainly for landing and parking charges. {{/usCountry}}

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