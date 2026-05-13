Passengers to pay user fee at Noida International airport starting June 15, says regulatory authority
For arriving domestic passenger, the fee will be ₹210 while for arriving international passengers, the amount will be ₹420.
Airports tariff regulator AERA on Tuesday fixed the user development fee for the Noida International Airport at ₹490 for departing domestic passengers and ₹980 for departing international passengers.
The User Development Fee (UDF) is fixed for the 2026-27 period.
For arriving domestic passenger, the fee will be ₹210 while for arriving international passengers, the amount will be ₹420, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) said in a release.
The Noida International Airport (NIA), inaugurated on March 28, will start commercial operations on June 15.
The AERA said UDF for each departing domestic passengers has been fixed at ₹490 per passenger as against ₹653 proposed by the airport operator.
For each departing international passengers, the UDF is ₹980, which is lower than ₹1,200 sought by the operator.
Also Read: Regulatory authority holds stakeholders meet on tariff for Noida Int’l Airport{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Regulatory authority holds stakeholders meet on tariff for Noida Int’l Airport{{/usCountry}}
“These rates are the same as decided in the ad-hoc tariff order issued in August 2025,” AERA said.{{/usCountry}}
“These rates are the same as decided in the ad-hoc tariff order issued in August 2025,” AERA said.{{/usCountry}}
The fee fixed for NIA is comparable to the national average of UDF at major airports and also well within the range of UDF currently levied at non-major airports, it added.{{/usCountry}}
The fee fixed for NIA is comparable to the national average of UDF at major airports and also well within the range of UDF currently levied at non-major airports, it added.{{/usCountry}}
To encourage airlines to start new routes, increase flights and expand their network from the airport in the early years, AERA said it has allowed a Variable Tariff Plan (VTP) for the airport.{{/usCountry}}
To encourage airlines to start new routes, increase flights and expand their network from the airport in the early years, AERA said it has allowed a Variable Tariff Plan (VTP) for the airport.{{/usCountry}}
The plan will be mainly for landing and parking charges.{{/usCountry}}
The plan will be mainly for landing and parking charges.{{/usCountry}}