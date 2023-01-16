Home / India News / Airtel launches 5G Plus services in five more U.P. cities

Airtel launches 5G Plus services in five more U.P. cities

Published on Jan 16, 2023 08:49 PM IST

The company will augment its network making its services available across the state in due course of time.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be made available to customers in a phased manner . (HT Photo)
LUCKNOW Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its 5G services in five more cities of Uttar Pradesh -- including Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Prayagraj -- on Monday. Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Lucknow and Varanasi.

Commenting on the launch, Sovan Mukherjee, CEO Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Prayagraj. Airtel customers in these five cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus services will be made available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. The company will augment its network making its services available across the state in due course of time.

