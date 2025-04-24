AIUDF MLA arrested for making anti-national comments at campaign rally

Guwahati: An All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA was arrested in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday for allegedly making anti-national statements related to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on Tuesday. Assam Police arrested AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam from his residence

Aminul Islam, who is from the Dhing constituency in Nagaon, had allegedly made the controversial comments on Wednesday while campaigning for next month’s panchayat polls in the state.

“The comments made by Islam has upset and angered people of Assam. The state police on Thursday have arrested him on charges of anti-national activities and I hope that he will he produced before the court, which will deliver proper justice (for his comments),” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Announcing that the state government will provide ₹5 lakh each to the families of all the 26 killed in the Pahalgam attack, Sarma added, “I want to tell those who are directly or indirectly supporting Pakistan, that such activities won’t be tolerated in Assam and police will take necessary action if any such acts are detected.”

Islam was arrested under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for acts of endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and intentionally insulting with intent to provoke breach of peace and statements conducting public mischief.

“On the basis of a misleading and instigating statement by Dhing MLA, Aminul Islam in public, which went viral & had potential to create an adverse situation, Nagaon PS Case 347/25 was registered for offences u/s 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 BNS. He has been arrested accordingly,” Assam Police posted on X.

AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal called the MLA’s statement “unfortunate” and said that the party doesn’t support it. “It is a very unfortunate statement. We should not make such statements at this stage. The comments made by Islam are in his personal capacity and AIUDF doesn’t support them,” Ajmal said.