Home / India News / 'No truth…': NCP leader Ajit Pawar dismisses talk of joining BJP

'No truth…': NCP leader Ajit Pawar dismisses talk of joining BJP

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2023 02:26 PM IST

Ajit Pawar to join BJP?

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar insisted Tuesday there is 'no truth' to rumours he is about to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. "I am with NCP… not going anywhere (and) nobody (has) taken signatures of any MLAs. These are all baseless speculations," the former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra told reporters.

Although Ajit Pawar himself has denied that anything is in the works, the fact that his name did not figure in the case involving an alleged fraud in State Cooperative (MSC) Bank has sparked speculation. (HT)(HT_PRINT)
Although Ajit Pawar himself has denied that anything is in the works, the fact that his name did not figure in the case involving an alleged fraud in State Cooperative (MSC) Bank has sparked speculation. (HT)(HT_PRINT)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ajit pawar nationalist congress party maharashtra + 1 more
ajit pawar nationalist congress party maharashtra
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out