Ajit Pawar, Raut slam 'ED misuse' after raids linked to Maharashtra minister

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate began searches at multiple locations against Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab, the state’s deputy chief minister and the ruling Shiv Sena reacted sharply to the central probe agency’s action, alleging misuse by the government. Parab, 57, is said to be close to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The central investigation agencies have the right (to search and raid). But I don’t know why this action has been taken against the state minister,” deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar told reporters.

“There should not be any interference in actions taken by the central agencies. We have no objection (against such action) if transparency is maintained. The agencies have all the rights but all we expect is they should not be misused,” he added.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, meanwhile, as always did not mince his words in targeting the BJP. “We're in support of Anil Parab. The BJP is using central government agencies against the opposition. This is just a conspiracy to defame the Maharashtra government,” Raut told reporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The action against Anil Parab and other leaders of our party is happening with political vindictivness. The entire party and the government firmly stand beside Anil Parab. Such actions will not bring our morale down. Maharashtra's politics was never so dirty. You have central agencies in your hands and if you think that Shiv Sena's or MVA morale will go down then you are mistaken. On the contrary, such activities against us make us stronger," he added.

Parab is the latest leader in the ruling government to come under the radar of a central probe agency. He has been questioned in the past over a case linked to former home minister Anil Deshmukh and was accused by suspended cop Sachin Vaze of corruption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, searches were carried out at six places, including Parab's private residence in Bandra, his official bungalow, Ajinkyatara.

Among the places raided were also Dapoli where Parab allegedly owns a resort.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON