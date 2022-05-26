ED conducts searches at premises linked to Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab
MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at about seven places in Mumbai, Pune and Ratnagiri district’s Dapoli linked to Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab, a close confidant of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
The places being searched by the ED include Parab’s private residence in Bandra, his official bungalow, Ajinkyatara in south Mumbai, residence of a person from Chinchwad in Pune from whom Parab purportedly purchased a property to develop a resort at Dapoli, a hill station in Ratnagiri district and the resort as well.
Parab was under ED’s scanner ever since dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, the prime accused in Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, alleged that Anil Parab was among the recipients of bribes.
In his statement, Vaze claimed that an amount of ₹40 crore was collected from ten deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) in Mumbai and paid to the then home minister Anil Deshmukh and transport minister Anil Parab, allegedly over their transfer order issued by the then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
In the statement recorded by ED on June 19, 2021, at Taloja jail, Vaze said that Deshmukh and Parab were not happy with Param Bir Singh’s order regarding transfer and postings of the 10 DCPs and got the order reversed.
“After3/4 days, I came to know that after some adjustments and consideration of money, the said order was allowed to go through,” Vaze said in the statement.
“I came to know that a total sum of ₹40 crore was collected from the police officers listed in the said order and out of which Rs. 20 crore each was given to Shri Anil Deshmukh, through Shri Sanjeev Palande, PS to home minister and Shri Anil Parab through one Shri Bajrang Karmate, RTO Officer,” Vaze added.
In his statement on June 21, Vaze claimed that “Shri Sanjeev Palande, PS to the Home Minister and Shri. Bajrang Karmate, RTO officer used to handle the dealings in connection with transfers and postings of police officers for Shri. Anil Deshmukh and Shri. Anil Parab, respectively.”
In the backdrop of these claims made by the dismissed police officer, ED has earlier conducted searches at premises linked to Bajrang Kharmate and also questioned him.
