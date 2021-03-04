Ajit Pawar removes doctor who allegedly tried to molest patient
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday has removed a doctor who allegedly tried to molest a woman patient at a COVID-19 care centre in Aurangabad.
Speaking during an Assembly session, Pawar said, "A doctor who allegedly tried to molest a woman patient at a COVID-19 care centre in Aurangabad has been removed from service after a preliminary probe into the incident."
He added that Standard operating procedures SOPs for such facilities will be issued by this month-end. He made this statement during the Assembly session.
The issue was raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Manisha Chaudhary in the state Legislative Assembly.
Raising the issue, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he had written four letters to the chief minister on the rise in incidents of crime against women in COVID-19 care centres and sought standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb them.
In response, Pawar said the SOPs for COVID-19 care centres will be published by March 31.
On the contrary, Neeta Padalkar, medical officer at corporation hospital Aurangabad said that there is "no case of physical assault." The incident took place at Corona treatment center in Padampura, Aurangabad.
"Woman admitted at Padampura COVID centre in Maharashtra's Aurangabad yesterday alleged physical assault against a doctor. We have dismissed him. In CCTV footage, the 2 are talking but no assault seen. We have found that both knew each other," she said.
"We received information regarding the said incident at Corona treatment center in Padampura, Aurangabad. We conducted an inquiry and found that the doctor had called the patient in the cabin and was talking to the woman patient regarding her discharge. The doctor told her that she will be discharged on March 5. There is no physical assault in it. Woman and doctor know each other," Padalkar told ANI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajit Pawar removes doctor who allegedly tried to molest patient
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC dismisses plea claiming unsolicited emails sent by central govt depts
- A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said the simple mechanism available with the petitioner is to unsubscribe to those emails.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Just an employee of Amazon, not a producer': Aparna Purohit says in SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC seeks details on capacity to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India proposes inclusion of Chabahar port in international north-south corridor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K LG Manoj Sinha gets 1st Covid-19 vaccine dose, urges people to follow suit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some OTT platforms showing pornographic content, observes SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court rejects plea requesting extension of GST amnesty scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Similipal Sanctuary fire: Odisha CM asks officials to take preventive measures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After enhancing ties with Brazil, ISRO eyes new opportunities with Italy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in Supreme Court seeks appointment of regular CBI director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru, Shimla best cities to live: See top 10 in Ease of Living Index 2020
- The Ease of Living Index was first launched in 2018 and is based on indicators across 15 evaluation criteria.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 Jharkhand Jaguar force jawans killed in Maoist landmine blast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New hope to unite Geeta with family, 5 years after repatriation from Pakistan
- Geeta went missing 20 years ago and reached Lahore, where she was found sitting alone in Samjhauta express in the year 2000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ungliyon pe nachana': Rahul Gandhi slams I-T raids on Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox