Ajit Pawar's plane was attempting a second landing before it crashed

The flight disappeared from radar around 8.45 am and crashed near the airport at about 8.50 am.

The aircraft, a Learjet 45 operated by private company VSR Ventures, took off from Mumbai around 8.10 am and was en route to Baramati, where Pawar was scheduled to address four election rallies ahead of the 5 February local body polls.

Baramati airport manager Shivaji Taware told Hindustan Times that the aircraft, VT SSK, was attempting landing and the aircraft went on the side of the runway and exploded on crashing .

The NCP leader, his security staff and the flight crew, were killed in the incident. Follow latest news on Ajit Pawar's death

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's plane, VT SSK, was allegedly making a second landing attempt at Baramati airport on Wednesday morning when it crashed, exploded and killed all five persons on board.

Officials say the pilot had reported poor visibility near the runway during the first landing attempt. The aircraft subsequently attempted a second approach, show the flight logs, during which it reportedly lost control while landing and crashed, bursting into flames soon after impact.

A senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that there were five persons on board, including Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer (PSO) and an attendant, besides two crew members - the pilot in command and the first officer. All five died in the crash.

ALSO READ | Multiple explosions, huge fire: What eyewitnesses said on Baramati plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said that a fire broke out immediately after the crash. “People onboard were immediately taken to the hospital,” he said, adding that none of them could be saved.

What flight tracking data shows Flight tracking data indicated that the jet had circled the area before attempting the second landing, suggesting difficulties in aligning with the runway amid adverse conditions.

Investigators are now examining flight data, cockpit voice recordings, and weather reports to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the crash.

The Learjet 45, a mid-size business jet manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace, went off the runway while attempting to land, according to preliminary information shared by officials.

Who was Ajit Pawar? Ajit Pawar, 66, was one of Maharashtra's most influential political figures and a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Born on July 22, 1959, in Deolali Pravara in Ahmednagar district, Pawar began his political career at a young age and went on to serve multiple terms as deputy chief minister.

He is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

The state government has ordered a detailed investigation into the crash, while the DGCA has initiated a technical probe to ascertain the cause of the accident.