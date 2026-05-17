Ajmer man assaulted, forced to drink urine by wife's ex-in-laws; 9 arrested

Nine persons, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly abducting a man and subjecting him to torture in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Sunday. Police have arrested a 19-year-old youth in Amravati for allegedly luring women and girls. (PTI)

The incident took place on Saturday in Gagwana village under the Gegal police station area and was allegedly linked to an ongoing dispute, they said.

According to police, a marriage between a woman and a man from Beer village, had ended in divorce following which she had been living at her parental home. About five months ago, the victim, identified as Jeetu (21), married the woman.

The woman's former in-laws allegedly objected to this marriage, claiming that the issue had not been settled in accordance with community norms, and that the dispute had been ongoing.

Following this, Jeetu was allegedly abducted on Saturday, held captive, and assaulted by the woman's former in-law's. He was allegedly forced to wear a garland of shoes and slippers and made to drink urine, police said.

A video of the incident later surfaced on social media, triggering outrage in the area.

Following the circulation of the video, Jeetu's family staged a protest at the Gegal police station, alleging delay in police action.

Rural Circle Officer Ramchandra Chaudhary reached the spot and assured the family of prompt action. A case was registered on Saturday evening and teams were formed to trace the accused.

Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agarwala said nine accused, including a woman, have been arrested and the vehicles used in the crime seized.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the other absconding accused, police said.