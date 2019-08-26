Ajmer man held for raping teen daughter who aborted last year

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 00:31 IST

The father of a teenaged rape survivor, who underwent an abortion in Ajmer last year, was on Saturday arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his daughter, the Rajasthan police said on Sunday.

The girl’s 28-week-old foetus was illegally aborted after a non-governmental organisation reported the rape to Ajmer’s district legal service authority even as her family spread rumours that the girl was possessed to save the accused, they added.

Abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy required a court authorization.

The DLSA sent a complaint in this regard to the concerned police station for action. But no action was taken then as the girl’s family refused to register a FIR citing the girl’s mental health.

Rajasthan’s additional chief secretary (home) took cognisance of the matter in February this year and ordered an investigation into the girl’s rape, after media reports on the incident.

After receiving orders from the additional chief secretary (home), we started a fresh investigation into the matter, which (Ajmer) superintendent of police Kunwar Rashtradeep is monitoring,” said station house officer Rajendra Singh.

Singh said the girl’s family came up with a new story every time they talked to them. “The family even left their village... But they were taken into confidence and we came to know the real story, which was shocking for us too. It was the father of the girl, who had raped her, and due to which she got pregnant and her foetus was aborted,” said Singh.

Singh said they started collecting evidence of rape and abortion after coming to know about the accused. “The shocking part was the victim’s foetus was aborted and various rumours of her being possessed were spread in the village to save the accused,” he said.

He said the father’s medical test was done and other evidence was obtained and presented in a court. “He was arrested on Saturday and sent in two-day police remand,” said Singh.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 00:03 IST