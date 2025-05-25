Akali Dal councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman shot dead by bike-borne men in Amritsar, drug sale link suspected

Akali Dal councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman was shot dead by assailants on a motorcycle in Punjab’s Amritsar on Sunday, police said. His relatives alleged that the attackers were the same individuals who had earlier threatened him and fired at his home. Akali Dal councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman (File photo)(via HT)

Punjab Police ADCP Harpal Singh Randhawa told ANI, “Bike-borne miscreants shot him. According to the family, 5-6 boys – Karan, Kishan, Suraj, against whom he had earlier complained that they sell drugs, are involved. They had threatened him earlier, too. 5-6 rounds were fired.”

He further stated that Singh "succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital."

Singh’s brother and brother-in-law also claimed the same group was responsible for the earlier threats and firing at his residence, according to the ADCP.

Senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that the slain councillor had been getting threat calls, which he had reported to the police, but “they did nothing.”

Majithia also criticised the AAP-led Punjab government, saying the state’s law and order had deteriorated, calling it a "pathetic" situation.