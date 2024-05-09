Akash Anand's first reaction after BSP's Mayawati removed him as her ‘political successor’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Akash Anand on Thursday said he respects the party's decision after its supremo Mayawati removed her nephew as her “political successor”, adding that he will continue to fight for “Bhim Mission” and society till his last breath. Bahujan Samaj Party national coordinator Akash Anand (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Also Read: Why Mayawati removed Akash Anand as her ‘political successor’: BSP leader's recent controversy

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Respected @mayawati ji, you are an ideal for the entire Bahujan Samaj, crores of countrymen worship you. It is because of your struggles that today our society has got such a political power due to which the Bahujan Samaj has been able to learn to live with respect. You are our universally accepted leader. Your orders are our obedience. I will continue to fight for Bhim Mission and my society till my last breath. Hail Bhim, Hail India 🙏🏼," Anand said in a post on X in Hindi.

Earlier this week, Mayawati removed her nephew Akash Anand from his responsibilities as the BSP's national coordinator and her political successor, stressing that she has taken this decision in the interest of the party and the movement and till the time he gains "full maturity".

Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav mocks BSP over removal of Akash Anand; Mayawati hits back

She further said that her brother and Akash Anand's father, Anand Kumar, will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as before. In her series of X posts, while Mayawati didn't mention the exact reason behind 29-year-old Akash's removal, the surprise decision came on the day voting was held for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 across the country.

Last month, Akash Anand was booked in a case of violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) along with four others for allegedly using objectionable language at a poll rally in Sitapur.

Also Read: Maya slams Akhilesh over remark on Akash removal

The action had come after the district administration's took suo motu cognisance of Akash's speech at the rally.

"This BJP government is a bulldozer government and a government of traitors. The party that leaves its youth hungry and enslaves its elderly is a terrorist government. Taliban runs such a government in Afghanistan," he had said in criticism of the BJP-led state government.