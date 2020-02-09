e-paper
Home / India News / Akbaruddin Owaisi seeks funds for temple, mosque in Hyderabad

Akbaruddin Owaisi seeks funds for temple, mosque in Hyderabad

Owaisi called on K Chandrasekhar Rao and submitted a memorandum seeking 10 crore to develop Simhavauhini Mahankali temple in the old city.

india Updated: Feb 09, 2020 23:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi
AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (PTI file photo)
         

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has requested the Telangana government to allot funds for renovation of a temple and a mosque in the city, to which the Chief Minister has responded positively.

Owaisi called on K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday and submitted a memorandum seeking 10 crore to develop Simhavauhini Mahankali temple in the old city and 3 crore for renovation of Afzalgunj mosque, an official release said here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister responded positively to the representation made by the AIMIM MLA and assured that funds for the temple and mosque would be released, it said.

