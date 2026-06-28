Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of ‘chanda chori’, Yogi says ‘your people shot at Ram devotees’

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using religion to profit from the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath responded by questioning the SP leader's commitment to Ayodhya and Hindu religious traditions.

Akhilesh-Yogi traded barbs over Ram Temple donation row.(PTI)

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Yadav alleged that the BJP had turned Sanatan Dharma into a means of doing business. "Samajwadi people want Sanatan Dharma to be protected, but an entire business is being run under the guise of Sanatan Dharma," Yadav said at a press conference. "BJP should rename itself 'BhaChPa' – chaturai (cleverness), chanda (donation), chori (theft) and chaalbaazi (deceit)," he added.

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir donation row deepens: 8 arrested, ₹80 lakh seized, trust members quit

"He said in the 'BJP's dictionary, neither religion nor shame remains. Their priority is not religion, but money. For them, it is not 'Nation First' but 'Donation First'."

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the alleged irregularities in the handling of donations at the Ram Temple, Yadav questioned how such an incident could occur at one of Hinduism's holiest sites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the alleged irregularities in the handling of donations at the Ram Temple, Yadav questioned how such an incident could occur at one of Hinduism's holiest sites. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Who could have imagined such a huge betrayal of faith? CCTV footage shows how many times the cameras were switched off. What more needs to be said?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Who could have imagined such a huge betrayal of faith? CCTV footage shows how many times the cameras were switched off. What more needs to be said?" {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Predicting a BJP defeat in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, he said, "The BJP will get neither donations, nor offerings, nor votes. In 2027, a Samajwadi Party government will be formed with the PDA alliance." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Predicting a BJP defeat in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, he said, "The BJP will get neither donations, nor offerings, nor votes. In 2027, a Samajwadi Party government will be formed with the PDA alliance." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Continuing his attack, Yadav said, "Those who falsely accused everyone else of theft have now had their own theft exposed by God. What could be more shameful? At a place as sacred as Ayodhya, they have stolen donations meant for God." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Continuing his attack, Yadav said, "Those who falsely accused everyone else of theft have now had their own theft exposed by God. What could be more shameful? At a place as sacred as Ayodhya, they have stolen donations meant for God." {{/usCountry}}

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ALSO READ | Weak supervision, CCTV deficiencies: SIT sees pattern of lapses in Ram Mandir fund-keeping

Taking another swipe over the CCTV footage, he remarked, "The 'CC' in CCTV now stands for 'Chanda Chori' and 'Chadhawa Chori'. Poor women are now asking why they should make offerings if those are being stolen."

Yadav also responded to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's recent criticism over his not having visited the Ram Temple after its inauguration.

"After the construction of the Shiv temple at Etawah is completed, I will go to Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram. But the issue is not about my visit," he said.

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Questioning the chief minister's oversight, Yadav added, “The chief minister kept claiming he had visited Ayodhya many times, yet he remained unaware of what was happening there. It proves the saying, 'there is darkness beneath the lamp'. If this can happen there, imagine the level of corruption in tehsils, police stations and elsewhere.”

Yogi Adityanath's response

CM Yogi Adityanath hit back at Yadav during a public programme in Hathras and accusing the Samajwadi Party of opposing Hindu religious traditions while claiming credit for Ayodhya's development.

"Akhilesh ji, You don't worry about Ayodhya, repent. Have darshan of Lord Shri Ram Lalla at least once. At the very least, this will bring you good sense. Come, let's speak openly that just like the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi liberation movement, a campaign should also be run for the liberation of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi."

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Referring to Yadav's recent promise to further develop Ayodhya if voted to power, Adityanath questioned the SP's record.

ALSO READ | Lord Ram won’t forgive those who betrayed devotees faith: Akhilesh

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"I was reading a statement of the President of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav. He was saying that if his government comes, it will make Ayodhya a religious city. What religious city will you make? You have seen your history," the chief minister said.

He also accused the previous SP government of acting against Ram devotees, saying, "Your people shot at the Ram devotees. Your government shot them."

Speaking of the transformation of Ayodhya under the BJP government, Adityanath said, "Today, with the hard work and effort of the Ram devotees, Ayodhya is under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Now, the Treta Yuga is being commemorated."

Continuing his criticism, he added, "Even your mouth is watering. You had also stopped the organisation of Krishna Janmashtami in police stations and jails. You had also put a ban on the Kavad Yatra."

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The chief minister also claimed that temple development had accelerated under the BJP.

"Was this possible during the time of the SP? At that time, money used to go to the boundary walls of graveyards. We have diverted that same money towards temples," he said.

Adityanath said, "Now let's talk about Mathura. If you are really trying to call yourself religious, speak openly about Mathura Vrindavan and the birthplace of Shri Krishna. The birthplace of Shri Krishna should also be honoured."

He accused the opposition of appeasement politics, saying, "You don't have any agenda other than kneeling down in front of the Mullahs and Maulvis. Don't do the work of sprinkling dust on development."

Ram temple donation row

The exchange comes amid a major controversy surrounding alleged embezzlement of donations made at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

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The issue escalated after eight people linked to the temple's management were arrested, nearly ₹80 lakh was recovered during searches, and two senior members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust stepped down amid the ongoing investigation.

The FIR was registered following the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which reportedly found prima facie irregularities in the handling of devotees' donations.

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