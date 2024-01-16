close_game
close_game
News / India News / Akhilesh Yadav dissolves Samajwadi Party's Madhya Pradesh unit

Akhilesh Yadav dissolves Samajwadi Party's Madhya Pradesh unit

PTI |
Jan 16, 2024 09:42 AM IST

The SP failed to win a single seat in the 230-member Assembly, polls to which were held on November 17.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday dissolved his party's Madhya Pradesh unit.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (PTI File Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (PTI File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The entire unit under state president Ramayan Singh has been dissolved on the instructions of Yadav, SP national spokesperson Yash Bhartiya said.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

"The district units were dissolved and 10 Lok Sabha in-charges have been removed from their posts," he added.

The SP failed to win a single seat in the 230-member Assembly, polls to which were held on November 17 and results were declared on December 3.

It had fielded candidates on 59 seats.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Ram Mandir along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On