Akhilesh Yadav for prime minister? Teaser reply to question on Oppn PM candidate

A joint platform of Opposition parties to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is in search of a strong face to lead it. Amid intense speculation over the leader of the opposition parties, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was asked on Monday whether he considers himself a contender for the prime ministerial position. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister maintained that the Opposition boasts several capable leaders and the decision regarding the face of the alliance will be determined at a later stage. Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file photo)

"We have many faces (for the PM post) when the time comes, we will decide," Yadav said.

Nitish not in race: JD-U president

Speculations have emerged regarding Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's potential candidacy for the prime ministerial role in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections after he took the initiative to forge a united opposition. However, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh recently stated that after the conclusion of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, all political parties will convene to collectively determine the most suitable candidate to lead the country.

Singh said that just like the June 23 meeting in Patna, another similar meeting would be held here after the 2024 election results to decide who should be given the responsibility to lead India to reestablish the democratic values the country has been known for. “Nitish Kumar’s resolve is just to make it happen,” he added.

Lalu Prasad Yadav on Opposition's PM face

After the meeting of opposition leaders in Patna last month, former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav at a joint press conference nudged Rahul Gandhi to get married and said they were ready to attend his wedding, which some political pundits saw as a veiled declaration of Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate.

The RJD leader, however, later asserted that his suggestion was not related to Rahul Gandhi's prime ministerial candidate but added that “whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife.”

“Staying at the PM residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with,” the RJD chief told reporters.

