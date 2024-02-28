Akhilesh Yadav summoned by CBI in Uttar Pradesh illegal mining case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday summoned Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in connection with a five-year-old illegal mining case in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav has been asked to join the investigation as a witness before the probe agency on February 29. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav

The summon was issued under section 160 of CrPC - which allows a police officer to ask witnesses in a probe to depose in front of them, reported news agency PTI.

What is the illegal mining case?

The illegal mining case in Uttar Pradesh pertains to the issuance of mining leases in alleged violation of the e-tendering process. It was alleged that during 2012 to 2016, public servants in criminal conspiracy with other accused allowed illegal mining of Minor Minerals in UP's Hamirpur district and illegally renewed licenses despite a ban by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on mining. It was also alleged that the officers allowed theft of minerals, and extorted money from lease-holders and drivers.

In 2016, the CBI filed seven preliminary inquiries on the directions of the Allahabad High Court to probe the case of illegal mining. The probe agency had also conducted searches in 2019 in several areas of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to CBI, Akhilesh Yadav, who was the then chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, had cleared 13 mining projects in a single day on February 17, 2013, in violation of the e-tendering process. Reportedly, the clearance was granted by the district magistrate of Hamirpur, B Chandrakala, after getting approval from the chief minister's office.

Notably, Yadav also held the minister of mining portfolio during 2012-13, bringing his role under scanner. He was later succeeded by Gayatri Prajapati in 2013. Prajapati was arrested in 2017 following a complaint of rape by a woman residing in Chitrakoot.

(With inputs from agencies)