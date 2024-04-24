Lok Sabha election: Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Kannauj seat in Uttar Pradesh; to file nomination tomorrow

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, the party confirmed on Wednesday. Yadav will be filing his nomination at 12 pm on Thursday. Akhilesh Yadav

Voting on the Kannauj seat will be held in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 13. The result for the same will be declared on June 4.

Earlier, the SP had declared Tej Pratap Yadav - Akhilesh Yadav's nephew and son-in-law of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav - as its candidate from the seat, but, speculations were rising that Yadav would himself contest from the constituency.

With Akhilesh Yadav, a total of five Yadav family members are contesting Lok Sabha elections - Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, Aditya Yadav from Badaun, and Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh.

Earlier in the day, Yadav had added fuel to the speculations over his contesting from the Kannauj seat.

“See, when there are nominations, you will get to know. Maybe you will get to know before nominations also,” he told the media, as quoted by PTI.

He added, “The question here is of historic victory from the seat. The BJP will become history in this election as people have made up their minds for the INDIA bloc. People are going to vote against the NDA. PDA will defeat the NDA this time.”

Akhilesh won the Kannauj seat in 2000. Later, he represented the seat in 2004 and 2009. The SP chief left the seat in 2012 after he became the chief minister. Following this, his wife Dimple Yadav won the by-election unopposed. In 2014, Dimple won the Kannauj seat but lost it to the BJP in 2019.

The SP and Congress are in a seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh. The Akhilesh Yadav-led party is contesting on 63 seats in the state, while the Congress is contesting on 17 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)