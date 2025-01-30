Akhilesh Yadav warns BJP as he joins Arvind Kejriwal's rally in Delhi: ‘AAP's Jhaadu’ will…'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said Aam Aadmi Party's “Jhaadu” (broom-party symbol) would sweep away the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Delhi assembly election. Addressing a poll rally alongside AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav urged people not to “waste” their votes and to defeat the BJP by supporting the ruling party in the February 5 election, with results to be declared on February 8. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alongside Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at poll rally in Delhi's Kirari on Thursday(PTI)

Speaking in Delhi’s Kirari, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Their (AAP's) party symbol 'Jhaadu' is going to sweep off BJP's dishonesty. I want to appeal to people to vote in favour of 'Jhaadu' and against BJP. To make BJP lose, everyone should vote for the AAP.”

He further urged voters to unite against the BJP, saying, "I appeal to people to come together to defeat the BJP. Your vote should not be wasted. To defeat the BJP, every vote should go to AAP."

Underlining AAP's work in education, healthcare, and its concessions on electricity and water bills, Yadav asked voters if they wanted to lose these benefits. "Do you want to lose these schemes? Even BJP leaders are saying now that they will not shut any of AAP's schemes. They are scared of these schemes," he remarked.

Despite campaigning for AAP, Yadav avoided mentioning the Congress, an ally in the INDIA bloc and a contender in Delhi’s political landscape.

‘Congress in bed with BJP’: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP and Congress of working together to unseat his party from power in Delhi. Speaking at Kirari's rally, Kejriwal told the public that voting for either the BJP or the Congress would have the same outcome.

"This time, there is 'ilu ilu' between the BJP and Congress, and they are fighting these elections together. Voting for Congress means voting for BJP. Do not press the wrong button, otherwise, life will be miserable," Kejriwal said.

Highlighting his government's welfare initiatives, Kejriwal pointed to free water, healthcare, and bus rides for women, asserting that these schemes would be discontinued if the BJP came to power. He claimed they help households save over ₹25,000 annually.

Despite being part of the INDIA bloc, several key parties—including the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction)—have backed AAP over Congress in Delhi.

The AAP has fielded Anil Jha from the Kirari seat who will contest against BJP’s Bajrang Shukla and Congress’s Rajesh Gupta.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)