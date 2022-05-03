Akshaya Tritiya 2022: What PM Modi, Amit Shah, other leaders tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished people on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Wishing “prosperity” for everyone, PM Modi wrote on Twitter - “Best wishes on Akshaya Tritiya. I pray that this special day brings prosperity in everyone's lives.”

आप सभी को अक्षय तृतीया की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।



Union home minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday extended his wishes too. Taking to Twitter, the home minister wished for people's “good health, progress and prosperity.” “Wishing everyone a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya. May Maa Lakshmi fill everyone's life with good health, progress and prosperity,” Amit Shah wrote on Twitter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its Twitter handle has also extended greetings to the citizens. The ruling party has shared a picture of an auspicious ‘matka’ (pot) of gold - with a text wishing people. “Warm wishes to all of you on the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya,” they wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tweeted to mark Akshaya Tritiya. “Wishing everyone a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya. May this holy festival bring happiness, prosperity and good health in your life,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal extended his “hearty greetings” to the people. “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya. May the blessings of Maa Lakshmi ji always be on all of you,” he wrote on Twitter.

Akshaya Tritiya - a Hindu and Jain spring festival - is considered to be one of the most auspicious days of the year to make fresh beginnings. The day falls in the month of Vaishakha and is celebrated on May 3 this year. The day is considered auspicious for marriages, new investments or ventures. People also consider buying or investing in gold on this day.