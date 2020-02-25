Aligarh DM accuses AMU students of inciting violence

india

Aligarh: The authorities have accused Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students of instigating the violence that coincided with protests here on Sunday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Aligarh district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said they have sent a list of such students to the university and expressed displeasure over the inaction of the AMU authorities. “AMU students were involved in inciting violence in the city. But the AMU has not taken any action against them,” said Singh on Tuesday.

AMU registrar Abdul Hamid said the university administration has always cooperated with the local administration and will take action against the students if they get any evidence of their involvement in inciting the violence.

Around a dozen people were injured in the violence that was triggered when police were trying to evict women protestors, who were staging a sit-in at Mohammed Ali Road since Saturday morning.

The police have lodged eight cases against 50 named and 2,000 unidentified people in connection with the violence. Six FIRs have been filed on the basis of complaints of those injured.

The AMU was in the news in December when police attacked students during an anti-CAA protest on the university campus on December 15.

The Allahabad high court has directed the authorities to follow the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)’s recommendations following the violence against students and their arbitrary detention during the December protests. It also asked for action against policemen, who attacked the students, and directed officers concerned to comply with the order and file a compliance report by March 25.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and justice Samit Gopal passed the order on a petition filed by Mohd Aman Khan of Prayagraj alleging police brutality. In its report, the NHRC said the students were attacked “unnecessarily”.

Senior police superintendent Muniraj G said they will soon begin the process of identification and arrest of the accused involved in the violence on Sunday. “We are currently focusing on ensuring law and order in the district. The investigation into the FIRs registered is going on. Police and the administrative officials are also holding meetings with religious heads of the community and local people to ensure peace in the city.”

Separately, businesses opened in Aligarh after two days as people thronged markets to buy essential commodities. Public transport services also resumed even as heavy of police continued and internet services remained suspended as a precautionary measure.

The passage of the CAA in December to fast-track the citizenship process for non-Muslims, who have entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh before 2015, triggered protests across the country. Opponents of the law insist it is discriminatory and unconstitutional as it leaves out the Muslims and links faith to citizenship in a secular country. They say it could result in the expulsion or detentions of the Muslims unable to provide the documentation if the law is seen in the context of a pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC). A process carried out in Assam last year to identify undocumented immigrants led to the exclusion of around 2 million people from the NRC last year.

The government has maintained it has no immediate plans for a nationwide NRC.