Police to file charge sheet in UP girl’s murder as parents seek death penalty

Police in Aligarh will file a charge sheet in the murder of a three-year old girl following the arrest of four people, including two prime accused, the district’s police chief said Saturday.

“Four people, including main accused Zahid and his wife, have been arrested. The body was wrapped in a cloth belonging to Zahid’s wife. We’ve met the victim’s family and they’ve demanded that the accused should be hanged till death.A charge sheet will,” ANI quoted Aligarh’s senior superintendent of police Akash Kulhari as saying.

Circle officer Pankaj Srivastava confirmed arrest of prime accused Zahid’s wife Shagufta and his brother Mehdi Hasan . The body was wrapped in chunri of Shagufta Zahid and another accused Aslam was earlier arrested in connection with the case.

The toddler’s mutilated body was found on June 2 near her home after she went missing on May 30. The police registered a case of kidnapping on May 31. The toddler’s body was found in a garbage dump near her house in Tappal town, near Aligarh, two days later.

The local Bar Association said that no advocate would appear for the accused in the minor girl’s murder case in the court, ANI reported.

A Station House Officer and four other policemen were suspended for alleged delay in registering the case after the girl was reported missing on May 30, and also for delaying the probe which eventually led to the discovery of her body on June 2, officials said.

The murder has sent shockwaves through the country, triggering a massive outrage on social media, with users tweeting their disgust over the brutality of the crime

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 16:05 IST