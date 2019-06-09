Aligarh remains on edge over 3-year-old’s murder

Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed to maintain peace in Uttar Pradesh’s Tappal on Sunday as tensions continued in the town over a three-year-old girl’s murder on June 2.

The girl’s mutilated body was recovered from a garbage dump after she was abducted over a monetary dispute days earlier. Four accused in the case have been arrested. Five police have been suspended for inaction.

The security was beefed in the town after a message about “Tappal chalo [move to Tappal]” for a “mahapanchayat [big gathering]” to seek justice for the girl went viral on social media on Sunday.

“The police arrested two accused immediately after the recovery of the girl’s body. But locals sought the arrest of the other family members of the two. The police arrested the remaining two, including the wife of [the accused] Zahid and his brother on Saturday…,” said district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh.

He said many people were on their way from Haryana and other places to Tappal for the Mahapanchayat unaware of the four arrests. “But they were informed about the arrests and asked to go back. No Mahapanchayat was organised.”

Markets in Tappal remained closed on Sunday as security forces patrolled the streets. “Two companies each of RAF and PAC were deployed and entry points to Tappal were placed under vigil. Those who reached Tappal border were apprised of the situation and they returned,” said police superintendent Mahilal Patidar.

A group of youths moved towards Tappal raising slogans demanding that the accused be hanged. They had an altercation with the police but were stopped before entering Tappal.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sadhvi Prachi was denied permission to visit Tappal even as she tried to convince the police to allow her to meet the girl’s

family.

Senior police superintendent Aakash Kulhari said security was beefed up to maintain law and order and that there was no restriction on the people’s movement. “Many groups reached the house of victim’s family and met them,’’ said Kulhari.

He said Prachi was stopped to maintain law and order. “…no one was arrested as reported in a section of the media earlier in the day,” he said.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 23:57 IST