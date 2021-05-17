Home / India News / All 4 Bengal ministers arrested by CBI in Narada scam case get bail
TMC activists shout slogans as they protest outside the CBI office in Nizam Palace, Kolkata, over the arrest of party leaders in connection with the Narada scam case on Monday, May 17. (PTI)
TMC activists shout slogans as they protest outside the CBI office in Nizam Palace, Kolkata, over the arrest of party leaders in connection with the Narada scam case on Monday, May 17. (PTI)
india news

All 4 Bengal ministers arrested by CBI in Narada scam case get bail

All four ministers of Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths earlier on Monday got bail.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 08:25 PM IST

All four ministers of Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths earlier on Monday got bail.

Also Read: ‘CBI কি ভ্যাকসিন নিয়ে এল’? নারদকাণ্ডে TMC নেতাদের গ্রেফতারি নিয়ে তোপ রাজ-মিমির

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narada scam west bengal govt
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.