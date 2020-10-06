e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / All 5 accused of raping 19-year-old Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar last year pronounced guilty

All 5 accused of raping 19-year-old Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar last year pronounced guilty

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 11:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan police.
Rajasthan police.(HT photo)
         

All five accused men of raping a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar last year were pronounced guilty by a special court on Tuesday. The verdict was ruled by a special court for hearing cases under Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The woman was raped by five men in front of her husband on April 26, 2019, in Thanagazi in Alwar. The crime sparked criticism by the opposition parties for the delay in lodging a First Information Report (FIR) and not taking action until the purported video of the gang-gape began circulating on social media.

tags
top news
Hathras case: UP govt calls for court-monitored probe by CBI in Supreme Court
Hathras case: UP govt calls for court-monitored probe by CBI in Supreme Court
Shaurya missile to be inducted in strategic arsenal, Agni-5’s sea version by 2022
Shaurya missile to be inducted in strategic arsenal, Agni-5’s sea version by 2022
Alwar gang-rape case: Special court pronounce all 5 accused guilty
Alwar gang-rape case: Special court pronounce all 5 accused guilty
Rhea Chakraborty, others’ judicial custody likely to be extended
Rhea Chakraborty, others’ judicial custody likely to be extended
‘Staggered show timings, 50% occupancy’: Guidelines for reopening cinemas
‘Staggered show timings, 50% occupancy’: Guidelines for reopening cinemas
India likely to join Canada-led multilateral group tackling pandemic
India likely to join Canada-led multilateral group tackling pandemic
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailerBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In