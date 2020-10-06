All 5 accused of raping 19-year-old Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar last year pronounced guilty

india

All five accused men of raping a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar last year were pronounced guilty by a special court on Tuesday. The verdict was ruled by a special court for hearing cases under Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The woman was raped by five men in front of her husband on April 26, 2019, in Thanagazi in Alwar. The crime sparked criticism by the opposition parties for the delay in lodging a First Information Report (FIR) and not taking action until the purported video of the gang-gape began circulating on social media.