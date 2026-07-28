All about CJP's 'Saakshi' platform to help collect proofs from July 20 student protest crackdown at Jantar Mantar

Days after calling off its 37-day agitation, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has launched 'Saakshi', an online platform where protesters can upload photos and videos from the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march to help document alleged police 'brutality' and support legal action.

CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka along with senior advocate Kapil Sibal address a press conference over the FIRs registered against the student protesters in different states, alleging that the cases remain despite the agreement reached with the Union government to withdraw them in New Delhi, India, on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times))

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Announcing the platform on X, the CJP said, "We won't tolerate any police brutality or molestation of our protesters. To take legal action against this misconduct, we need your help. We've launched the Saakshi platform to document every instance from the July 20 Chalo Sansad March."

According to the CJP, ‘Saakshi’ is a platform where people can upload original protest photos and videos, generate a cryptographic fingerprint for each file and maintain a tamper-evident record that can be accessed by verified legal aid teams when required.

Also Read: CJP's Saurav Das shares big midnight update: No action on protesters in Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, ‘govt has guaranteed’

How does it work?

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{{^usCountry}} According to CJP, users who witness an incident during a peaceful protest should record it only if it is safe to do so and prioritise their personal safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to CJP, users who witness an incident during a peaceful protest should record it only if it is safe to do so and prioritise their personal safety. {{/usCountry}}

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After reaching a safe location, users can upload the original photo or video files to the platform. The CJP says original files preserve more detail than compressed versions shared over messaging apps.

Each upload is then assigned a cryptographic fingerprint, or hash, which the organisation says helps establish that the file existed at a particular point in time and was not altered later.

Users are also issued an access code, which they are advised to store securely and share only with verified legal aid teams if required.

The CJP says verified legal counsel can later review these tamper-evident records to support people who allegedly faced rights violations while participating in peaceful protests.

How CJP says it will help

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The organisation says, ‘Saakshi’ is an evidence-preservation tool and is not a substitute for personal safety, medical help or immediate legal counsel.

It states that ‘Saakshi’ cannot guarantee absolute safety but focuses on maintaining evidence integrity, limiting access to uploaded files and encouraging users to exercise caution.

According to the CJP, the platform can help prevent crucial evidence from being lost if phones are seized, chats are deleted or cloud links expire. It also says organised, fingerprinted records could make it easier for legal teams to review evidence instead of relying on scattered forwards shared on messaging applications.

The platform further claims that reliable documentation can strengthen accountability processes and help defend the right to peaceful assembly.

Also Read: 'CJP leadership with me': Mohammad Junaid clarifies amid rumours of rift, ‘Cockroach’ party reiterates ‘respect’

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The launch comes after the CJP repeatedly raised concerns over alleged arrests and harassment of protesters following the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march.

CJP assures protesters, Sibal announces legal aid

After the governments of Bihar and Assam announced that they were withdrawing cases against protesters, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation had also received an assurance that no such action would be taken in Rajasthan.

"After Bihar and Assam notifications, we have just been guaranteed that no authority will proceed against protesters in Rajasthan," Das wrote on X.

Earlier, Das said the CJP had met Delhi Police representatives during negotiations and expressed concerns that assurances against legal action might not be honoured.

The organisation also appealed to protesters facing alleged police harassment to seek legal assistance. Das said the CJP would launch a separate website connecting lawyers across districts with protesters requiring legal help.

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Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal announced ₹1 crore towards legal aid for the initiative and urged lawyers across the country to contribute.

"This CJP will create a framework to track what happened at which place, which student or protester was affected, and what action has been taken against them," Sibal said while addressing a press conference alongside Das.

The legal aid initiative follows warnings by CJP leaders that the organisation would resume protests if FIRs against demonstrators were not withdrawn.

"We demand that all the FIRs against the protestors be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN," CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka had said on X.

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