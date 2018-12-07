All cars sold from April 2019 to have fuel stickers, high-security registration plates

All cars sold from April, 2019 will need to carry colour-coded stickers on their windscreens to indicate the type of fuel they operate on, according to a government notification issued on Thursday that also makes it mandatory for manufacturers to fix high-security registration plates (HSRP) at point of sale.

The order also says that buyers won’t have to pay extra – the cost of the plates will be included in the vehicle’s price – and that manufacturers will need to replace them free of cost in case they wither within 5 years of sale.

Hindustan Times reported on Thursday that the government has made it mandatory for vehicle manufacturers to provide HSRP from April, 2019. It was formalised by the HSRP Order, 2018 that laid down the guidelines for the number-plate rule.

As part of guidelines, the transport ministry said stickers on windscreens — “in the form of the third registration plate” — will be light blue colour for petrol and CNG vehicles and orange for diesel.

This differentiation stems from a plan to fight air pollution, particularly in the national capital region, during which vehicles may be banned or allowed based on their fuel type.

Diesel vehicles are regarded to have higher particulate matter emissions, while CNG cars are considered the least polluting among the three.

“... We were not expecting the HSRP order to come so quickly but pressure from stakeholders and court added to it. A lot of people were having problems with getting these plates and the industry has agreed to support it,” said Vishnu Mathur, director general of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers .

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 11:56 IST