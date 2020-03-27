All domestic, non-scheduled and private flight operations suspended till April 14: DGCA

india

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 16:17 IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday extended the suspension of all domestic, non-scheduled and private flight operations till April 14 amid a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, the coronavirus disease.

This comes a day after the aviation regulation said that all international commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till April 14. DGCA had earlier said international commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till March 29 and all domestic flights till March 31.

DGCA said in a circular that all domestic operators engaged in scheduled, non- scheduled and private aircraft operations in India has been extended until 23.59 hrs IST on April 14.

“It has been decided that all scheduled international commercial passenger services shall remain closed till 1830 hrs GMT of April 14, 2020. However, this restriction will not apply to all international cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA,” the regulator said.

This implies that international commercial passenger flights will be able to operate from April 15, 12am IST.

Air India has also announced the suspension all its domestic and international flights till April 14.

“All Domestic and International flight service of Air India remain cancelled till 14th April 2020,” an Air India spokesperson tweeted.

According to airline sources, US-bound flights along with Europe, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, Kabul, Male, Kathmandu, Bahrain, Doha, Sharjah, Tel Aviv, Dubai and Abu Dhabi will commence after April 14.

“The airline is planning to suspend a few flight operations for the entire month of April. These may include Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong, Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah,” the source said.

Budget carrier GoAir too announced it will suspend all its domestic and international flight operations until April 14.

The government had banned all domestic commercial airlines from midnight on March 24 but said the restrictions will not apply to cargo flights.