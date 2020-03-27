e-paper
Air India announces suspension all domestic, international flights till April 14

According to airline sources, US bound flights along with Europe, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, Kabul, Male, Kathmandu, Bahrain, Doha, Sharjah, Tel Aviv, Dubai and Abu Dhabi will commence after April 14.

Mar 27, 2020
An airline spokesperson tweeted, "All domestic and international flight services of Air India remain cancelled till 14th April 2020."
         

Following the countrywide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national carrier Air India has announced suspension of all its domestic and international flights till 11.59pm of April 14.

“The airline is planning to suspend few flight operations for the entire month of April. These may include Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong, Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah,” said the source.

The airline is also set to operate special flights to Madrid to fly back Indians stranded there. “Date of operation for this flight is still being decided,” said a senior AI official.

Budget carrier GoAir on Thursday said its all services, including international flights, will remain suspended till April 14 due to the 21-day lockdown.

International schedule flights will remain suspended till 0000 hours of April 15. The previous week-long suspension from March 22-29 for international flights has been extended following the 21-day lockdown announced by India to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Similarly, the suspension on schedule commercial passenger domestic flights—initially supposed to be till the month-end —is also going to remain during the 21-day lockdown period that ends on April 14.

