Kochi, After the ED questioned him and his wife Saritha in connection with a money laundering probe, actor Jayasurya said on Friday that all his financial transactions were legal. All my transactions were legal, says actor Jayasurya on ED interrogation

Jayasurya and his wife were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as part of an investigation into an online investment scheme called 'Save Box', allegedly operated by Swathi Rahim, who faces many cheating cases.

The ED was probing alleged money laundering linked to the scheme and has found financial transactions involving Jayasurya, who was roped in as a brand ambassador.

"How can we guess what people who approach us for advertisements will do in the future?” Jayasurya said in a post on his Instagram page.

Stating that he had only entered into legitimate transactions, the actor said, "I am an ordinary, responsible citizen who followed all rules and paid taxes to the government exchequer".

Jayasurya said he first appeared before the ED on December 24 after receiving a summons and again on December 29, along with his wife, following another summons.

However, he denied reports claiming that he had received a fresh summons to appear before the agency on January 7.

“We have not received any summons to appear before the ED on January 7,” he said.

According to sources, the ED initially recorded the statement of Rahim, who allegedly told investigators that funds collected from investors were partly diverted to the film industry.

Some of these transactions, the agency found, involved the 47-year-old actor.

Rahim is said to have told the ED that part of the money was paid to Jayasurya for endorsing the investment scheme as its brand ambassador.

He allegedly claimed that about ₹30 lakh was paid through banking channels to the actor’s partner, while a higher amount was paid in cash and handed over at a boutique run by Jayasurya’s wife.

Following these allegations, the actor and his wife were summoned by the ED to verify the claims and understand the nature of the transactions. The ED is examining the alleged proceeds of crime generated in the case.

Sources said the couple told investigators that a formal endorsement agreement was signed for ₹75 lakh, out of which ₹69 lakh was received through banking channels from a company named Save Box Concepts Pvt. Ltd.

