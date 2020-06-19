All party meet begins with tribute to 20 Indian Army soldiers who died in Galwan clash

india

The leaders of political parties present at the all party meet called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese soldiers began the meet by paying tribute to the 20 soldiers from the Indian Army who lost their lives on Monday night near the line of actual control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, reports ANI.

Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, external affairs minister S Jaishankar are representing the government in the meeting with leaders of different political parties being held via video-conferencing.

News agency PTI quoted officials to say that defence minister Rajnath Singh, who was also at the Prime Minister’s residence, informed all the party leaders about the situation at the LAC and asked for their support.

Aam Aadmi Party, RJD and AIMIM are among some political outfits that have not been invited to join the discussions called by the defence minister on the prime minister’s behalf following demands by the opposition to share details of circumstances of the clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers in eastern Ladakh during the process of de-escalation between two sides.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackarey, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM and Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, DMK leader M.K. Stalin, Left leaders D. Raja and Sitaram Yechury are some of the prominent leaders present at the meeting.