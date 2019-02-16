Updates: Mortal remains of 4 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack reach home, all-party meet today

The Narendra Modi government has called an all-party meeting on Saturday to hold consultations with the opposition parties in the wake of Pulwama terror attack, in which a convoy of security forces was targeted on Thursday in the South Kashmir district. The meeting is likely to begin at 11 am, news agency ANI reported.

Rajnath Singh, who visited Srinagar after attending the CCS meet at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi, is expected to brief the all-party leaders about the Pulwama terror attack and the emergent security situation in the Kashmir Valley.

Follow live updates here:

8:55 am IST Mortal remains of CRPF jawan reach Punjab “The body of the martyr central reserve police force, Jaimal Singh reached at block office in Kot Isse Khan in Punjab’s Moga. Jaimal was the driver of the blow up vehicle. The cremation will take place in the afternoon.





8:50 am IST Mortal remains of CRPF jawan Ramesh Yadav reach Varanasi “Mortal remains of CRPF jawan Ramesh Yadav have been brought to his native village Tofapur in Varanasi,” reported news agency ANI.





8:44 am IST Mortal remains of CRPF jawan constable Kulwinder Singh reach Punjab Mortal remains of CRPF jawan constable Kulwinder Singh reached Punjab’s Nurpur Bedi police station. Cremation will take place around 10 am on Saturday.





8:36 am IST Mortal remains of CRPF jawan Rohitash Lamba brought to Jaipur “Mortal remains of CRPF jawan Rohitash Lamba have been brought to his native place in Govindpura, Jaipur” reported news agency ANI. Pulwama terror attack: Mortal remains of CRPF jawan Rohitash Lamba have been brought to his native place in Govindpura, Jaipur. (ANI Photo)





8:30 am IST We support India’s right to self-defense: US NSA John Bolton US National Security Adviser John Bolton told his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Friday that America supports India’s right to self-defense. Bolton telephoned Doval Friday morning to express his condolences for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and offered the US’ full support to India in confronting terrorism. “I told Ajit Doval today that we support India’s right to self-defense. I have spoken to him twice, including this morning... and expressed the US’ condolences over the terrorist attack,” he told PTI.





8:15 am IST India unites in mourning Prime Minister Narendra Modi put Pakistan on notice on Friday to brace for a strong response to the terrorist strike that left at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers dead in Kashmir — an attack that escalated tensions between the two neighbours and united India in grief and anger. Showing unity of purpose, Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered his party’s support to Modi’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and security forces in the measures they take in the aftermath of Thursday’s attack on the Jammu-Srinagar highway by a suicide car bomber who belonged to the Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group.



