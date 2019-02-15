Punjab father loses only son in Pulwama attack

Twenty-six-year-old Kulwinder Singh’s father Darshan Singh says he is proud of his only son. Kulwinder is one of the five CRPF soldiers from Punjab, who were killed in the attack by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday afternoon.

Darshan Singh, a driver, said Kulwinder had come home to attend the wedding of his aunt’s son and fix the date of his own marriage on November 8 this year.

The resident of Rauli village near Nurpur Bedi in Rupnagar district had joined the 92nd battalion of CRPF in 2014. He returned to his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir on February 10 after a ten-day leave.

The family came to know about his death in the terror attack on Thursday evening.

The 22-year-old suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car into one of the buses in the 78-vehicle CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Awantipora area of Pulwama.

The CRPF has confirmed 38 deaths in the suicide bombing, counted among the bloodiest in Kashmir. Initial reports, quoting security officials, had said 44 soldiers were feared to have been killed in the attack.

