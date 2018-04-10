All that has happened in Unnao rape case, a timeline

A BJP MLA’s brother has been arrested and two police officers and four constables suspended after the father of a woman, who accused the MLA and his aides of raping her last year, died in judicial custody.

Atul Singh Sengar, brother of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of Unnao’s Bangarmau constituency, was arrested for attacking the 18-year-old woman’s father on April 4 that allegedly caused his death later.

Here’s what happened in the case after the alleged rape in 2017:

June 4, 2017: The girl alleges she was raped in the house of BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar. The girl said she had gone to meet him with a neighbour to seek his help in getting employment.

June 11, 2017: The girl goes missing. Her family lodges a complaint with the police.

June 20, 2017: She is recovered from a village in Auraiya and brought to Unnao the next day.

June 22, 2017: The police produces her before the court and her statement is recorded under Section 164 of CrPC. She alleges the police did not allow her to name the MLA in her statement.

July 3, 2017: She is handed over to the family members after 10 days. She leaves for Delhi alleging police harassment. She starts sending complaints to the CM’s office and senior police officers seeking registration of rape case against the MLA and his brother Atul Singh.

February 24, 2018: The girl’s mother moves the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Unnao, seeking registration of FIR under Section 156 (3) of CrPC.

April 3, 2018: Court hears the mother’s plea. The girl’s father comes down to Unnao with family for hearing in the case. The same evening, he is allegedly assaulted by Atul Singh and his aides in Makhi. The man is handed over to the police, which lodges a case under Section 25 (illegal possession of firearm).

April 5, 2018: The girl’s father is sent to jail after medical examination at the district hospital. The girl’s father alleges he was framed and beaten up by the MLA’s brother. No action is taken on his complaint.

April 8, 2018: The girl attempts self-immolation at the CM’s residence in Lucknow, demanding FIR against the MLA.

April 9, 2018: The girl’s father dies at the district hospital hours after he is shifted from district jail. Six policemen are suspended, magisterial probe ordered.