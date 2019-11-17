e-paper
Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

All the religions tell us to do good work: Justice Nariman

india Updated: Nov 17, 2019 02:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi with Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and other dignitaries in New Delhi on Saturday.
The theory of reincarnation in various religions essentially tells every person to do good things in life so that the person has a chance of living a better life in the next birth, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman explained on Saturday while delivering the 7th Dr L M Singhvi Memorial Lecture here.

Justice Nariman, a noted Supreme Court judge, spoke about the importance of karma (deed) and said to a packed auditorium at the Ambedkar International Centre that reincarnation theories “give you a moral ladder to climb and be good to others”.

A book on LM Singhvi, titled “The Journey of a Wise Man”, was also released at the event attended by many legal luminaries, politicians from different parties and curious intelligentsia. Noted lawyer and senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi described Justice Nariman as someone with phenomenal memory of wide-ranging subjects such as history, literature and religions.

Justice Nariman spoke about how as early as 4th and 5th century BC, a few top philosophers, including Greek mathematician Pythagorus, had expanded upon reincarnation. Talking about comparative religions, he underlined why “as you sow, so shall you reap” was important in life.

Chairman of the event, Gopal Krishna Gandhi, pointed out that Nariman belongs to a minuscule minority of Parsis but gave thoughts of all religions and that too, under the unifying umbrella of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

He said if thoughts can get reincarnated, Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr’s philosophy should come alive again.

