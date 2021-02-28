All you need to know about Isro’s first launch of 2021

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Sunday launched 19 satellites, including Brazil’s Amazonia-1, into space in what was the first liftoff of the year for the space agency. The first launch of 2021 took place on the day when Sir CV Raman announced his revolutionary discovery of the 'Raman effect' in 1928.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle or PSLV-C51 lifted off at around 10:24am from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) and first injected into orbit primary payload Amazonia-1 about 17 minutes later. PSLV-C51 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Isro’s commercial arm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the space agency on the success of the first dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission, saying it ushers in a new era of space reforms in the country.

Here are some interesting facts about the Polar rocket's launch:

1. India's PSLV-C51 launched Brazil's Amazonia-1 as the primary satellite including 18 other satellites from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. A Brazilian delegation was also present at the site of the launch.

2. It is the first dedicated PSLV commercial mission for the public company New Space India Limited under the department of science.

3. Amazonia-1, which is the primary satellite in the mission, is also the first satellite completely designed, integrated, tested and operated by the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), Brazil.

4. INPE's optical earth observation satellite with a mass of 637kg will offer remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region of Brazil including the analysis of diversified agriculture in the South American country.

5. PSLV also carried Satish Dhawan SAT (SD-SAT), built by Chennai-based Space Kidz India, as a co-passenger payload. The nanosatellite will study radiation level and space weather and also demonstrate long-range communication technologies. Engraved with PM Modi’s photograph, SD-SAT also carried the Bhagavad Gita in a Secured Digital card format.

6. PSLV-C51 is using the 'DL' variant of PSLV equipped with two solid strap-on boosters, as per the space agency.

7. PSLV-C51 also included UNITYsat, which is a combination of three satellites built for providing radio relay services.

8. It's the third flight of the PSLV-DL variant and the 39th launch from the First Launch Pad.

9. Isro said, NSIL has undertaken this mission under a commercial arrangement of Spaceflight Inc, USA.

10. Initially, 20 satellites besides the primary satellites were scheduled for the liftoff, however, they got cancelled due to some technical reasons.

11. All the co-passenger satellites have been separated from the rocket, including Amazonia-1 that was separated in the fourth stage and has been injected into orbit.

