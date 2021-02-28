IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / Historic moment: Isro launches 19 satellites with Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi’s photo
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM ISRO ON SUNDAY, FEB. 28, 2021** Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51, carrying Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Sunday, Feb. 28. 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_28_2021_000044B)(PTI)
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM ISRO ON SUNDAY, FEB. 28, 2021** Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51, carrying Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Sunday, Feb. 28. 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_28_2021_000044B)(PTI)
science

Historic moment: Isro launches 19 satellites with Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi’s photo

The Isro mission was built around sending Brazil's 637-kg Amazonia-1 satellite into space, which is the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:36 PM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) successfully launched the Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite Sunday. Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C51 mission carried the earth observation satellite along with 18 co-passenger satellites, including a nanosatellite from Isro, three UnitySats by an academic consortium, and a demonstration satellite by another start-up, Pixxel (incorporated as Syzygy Space Technologies).

In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture has been engraved on the top panel of the spacecraft Satish Dhawan Sat (SD SAT), one of the co-passenger satellites from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI). "This is to show solidarity and gratitude for his (PM's) Aatmanirbhar initiative and space privatisation", SKI had earlier said. The satellite also carries Bhagavad Gita in SD (secured digital) card.


The nanosatellite also carries three scientific payloads — one to study space radiation, one to study the magnetosphere, and another that will demonstrate a low-power wide-area communication network.

The Isro mission was built around sending Brazil's 637-kg Amazonia-1 satellite into space, which is the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India and is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL)."This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory," an ISRO statement said

"In this mission, India and ISRO, feel extremely proud, honoured and happy to launch the first satellite designed, integrated and operated by Brazil. I congratulate the Brazilian team for this achievement. The satellite is in very good health and I congratulate all for this and compliment the entire Brazilian team," ISRO) chief K Sivan said after the launch event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and called the mission historical in space cooperation."Congratulations President Jair Bolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51. This is a historic moment in our space cooperation and my felicitations to the scientists of Brazil," he wrote on Twitter.

The lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh was the first launch of 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
isro chief sivan indian space research organisation
Close
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM ISRO ON SUNDAY, FEB. 28, 2021** Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51, carrying Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Sunday, Feb. 28. 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_28_2021_000044B)(PTI)
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM ISRO ON SUNDAY, FEB. 28, 2021** Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51, carrying Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Sunday, Feb. 28. 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_28_2021_000044B)(PTI)
science

Historic moment: Isro launches 19 satellites with Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi’s photo

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:36 PM IST
The Isro mission was built around sending Brazil's 637-kg Amazonia-1 satellite into space, which is the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe had an up-close view of Venus when it flew by the planet in July 2020. Some of the features seen by scientists are labeled in this annotated image. The dark spot appearing on the lower portion of Venus is an artifact from the WISPR instrument.(NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Laboratory/Guillermo Stenborg and Brendan Gallagher)
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe had an up-close view of Venus when it flew by the planet in July 2020. Some of the features seen by scientists are labeled in this annotated image. The dark spot appearing on the lower portion of Venus is an artifact from the WISPR instrument.(NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Laboratory/Guillermo Stenborg and Brendan Gallagher)
science

Nasa's solar probe sends stunning image of Venus and its terrain

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • The picture shared by Nasa of the onboard Wide-field Imager inside the Parker Solar Probe (WISPR) was originally clicked in July 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSLV-C51 undergoing a launch rehearsal on Wednesday. (ISRO/Twitter)
PSLV-C51 undergoing a launch rehearsal on Wednesday. (ISRO/Twitter)
science

ISRO to launch Brazilian satellite on Sunday; first in 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • The 637-kg Amazonia-1 will provide remote sensing data to scientists who will need the data from the satellite to monitor deforestation in the Amazon region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2019, Mary Jackson was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal(www.nasa.gov)
In 2019, Mary Jackson was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal(www.nasa.gov)
science

NASA renames Washington headquarters to honour 'hidden figures' scientist

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:03 AM IST
Mary Jackson worked at NASA for 34 years, starting as a research mathematician, and eventually became the agency's first Black female engineer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In order to infect cells, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, needs to insert itself into the membrane of human cells.(Pixabay)
In order to infect cells, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, needs to insert itself into the membrane of human cells.(Pixabay)
health

New study uncovers new details of SARS-CoV-2 interactions with human cells

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:25 PM IST
A new study published in Biophysical Society, introduces new molecular models to show what parts of SARS-CoV-2 are critical for that interaction, revealing new potential drug targets for the infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In January, the US government said it will buy 1.25 million additional doses of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Covid-19 antibody cocktail.(AP)
In January, the US government said it will buy 1.25 million additional doses of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Covid-19 antibody cocktail.(AP)
science

Regeneron to stop giving placebo in Covid-19 drug trial after 'clear efficacy'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:45 PM IST
The Regeneron treatment is part of a class of drugs known as monoclonal antibodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The panorama is composed of 142 individual images stitched together on Earth, NASA said.(NASA/AFP)
The panorama is composed of 142 individual images stitched together on Earth, NASA said.(NASA/AFP)
science

NASA releases panorama taken by Mars rover

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:02 AM IST
The panorama shows the rim of the Jezero Crater where the rover touched down last week and the cliff face of an ancient river delta in the distance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
science

Satellite by Indian start-up will not be launched aboard PSLV-C51 mission

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:37 AM IST
For Pixxel, this satellite – called Anand -- was a technology demonstration for a constellation of 30 Earth Observation Satellites that would provide global coverage every 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
This illustration provided by NASA shows a diagram added over the parachute deployed during the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover as it approaches the surface of the planet on Thursday. (AP Photo)
This illustration provided by NASA shows a diagram added over the parachute deployed during the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover as it approaches the surface of the planet on Thursday. (AP Photo)
science

'Dare Mighty Things': Mars rover's giant parachute carried secret message

AP, Cape Canaveral (us)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:55 AM IST
“Dare Mighty Things” — a line from President Theodore Roosevelt — is a mantra at JPL and adorns many of the centre's walls. The trick was “trying to come up with a way of encoding it but not making it too obvious," Clark said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police officials at IISER .(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
Police officials at IISER .(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
science

Covid-19: Researchers at IISER develop AI-enabled 'crowd and mask' monitoring

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19, the 'Crowd and Mask' monitoring system will help in maintaining a minimum three-feet distance among students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers developed and annotated a reference assembly for white-faced capuchin monkeys (Cebus imitator) to explore the evolution of these traits.(Unsplash)
The researchers developed and annotated a reference assembly for white-faced capuchin monkeys (Cebus imitator) to explore the evolution of these traits.(Unsplash)
science

Genome study of Capuchin monkey uncovers hints on its large brain, long life

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:19 PM IST
A study led in Canada and the UK sequenced the genome of a Capuchin monkey to uncover new hereditary hints about the evolution of the breed's long life expectancy and enormous minds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Northrop Grumman launched the 4-ton shipment for NASA in the early afternoon from Wallops, where temperatures were just above freezing.(AP/ Representational photo)
Northrop Grumman launched the 4-ton shipment for NASA in the early afternoon from Wallops, where temperatures were just above freezing.(AP/ Representational photo)
science

Space station launch honors 'Hidden Figures' mathematician

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus capsule — dubbed the S.S. Katherine Johnson — should reach the International Space Station on Monday following its launch from Virginia's eastern shore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I’m safe on Mars. Perseverance will get you anywhere,” said a tweet from the rover’s Twitter account on Friday.(via REUTERS)
“I’m safe on Mars. Perseverance will get you anywhere,” said a tweet from the rover’s Twitter account on Friday.(via REUTERS)
science

What Perseverance is upto? NASA's Mars rover tweets major update

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • The rover has also been tweeting under the hashtag CountdowntoMars, and professed its love for rocks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alternatively, planets that lose their magnetic field eventually become inhospitable with loss of their atmosphere, the scientists added.(Reuters)
Alternatively, planets that lose their magnetic field eventually become inhospitable with loss of their atmosphere, the scientists added.(Reuters)
science

Scientists decode how Mars may have lost its atmosphere

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:58 PM IST
They said the findings confirm the belief that the magnetospheres around planets play a crucial role in determining their ability to sustain life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars in a still image from a video camera aboard the descent stage taken February 18, 2021.(NASA via REUTERS)
NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars in a still image from a video camera aboard the descent stage taken February 18, 2021.(NASA via REUTERS)
science

With Perseverance, US has sent 5 rovers to Mars. When will humans follow?

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Astronauts bound for Mars will have to travel about 140 million miles (225 million kilometers), depending on where the two planets are relative to each other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac