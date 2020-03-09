e-paper
Home / India News / Allahabad HC orders UP govt to remove hoardings of anti-CAA protesters

Allahabad HC orders UP govt to remove hoardings of anti-CAA protesters

The Allahabad High Court on Sunday had deferred its order on the matter but had rapped the Uttar Pradesh government for its act of putting up such hoardings.

india Updated: Mar 09, 2020 15:04 IST
Jitendra Sarin
Jitendra Sarin
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Women raise slogans during a protest against new citizenship law. Image used for representational purpose only.
Women raise slogans during a protest against new citizenship law. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo: PTI)
         

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Lucknow District Magistrate to remove hoarding with pictures and addresses of alleged anti-CAA protestors put up by the Uttar Pradesh government at various places in the state capital.

The Court held that putting up such hoardings without any such provision in law is illegal.

On Sunday, the high court had reserved its order on the case.

A division bench, comprising chief justice Govind Mathur and justice Ramesh Sinha had taken suo moto cognizance of the hoardings with photographs, names addresses of CAA protestors in Lucknow.

Earlier on Sunday, bench had pulled up the state government for putting up the hoardings and termed it as an “insult of state and its public”. It said the act was “highly unjust” and that it was an absolute “encroachment” on the personal liberty of the persons concerned.

Appearing on behalf of the state government, advocate general Raghvendra Pratap Singh had contended that the court should not interfere in such matters by taking suo moto cognizance of the government action, which has been taken against those persons who have damaged public and private property.

Singh had termed the act of the state government, of putting up the hoardings, as a “deterrent” so that such acts are not repeated in future.

On Saturday, the court had taken suo moto cognizance of hoardings, and asked the district magistrate and divisional commissioner of Lucknow to inform it about the law under which such posters/hoardings were put on the streets of Lucknow.

On Sunday, when the court took up the matter at 10 am, additional advocate general Neeraj Tripathi informed it that advocate general Raghvendra Pratap Singh would represent the state government in the case. Hence, the court directed that it would hear the case at 3 pm.

When the court took up the matter again at 3 pm, the advocate general appeared before the court and apprised it about the stand of the state government. The court, after hearing his arguments, reserved its order.

On Thursday, the police had put up several hoardings across Lucknow, identifying those accused of violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December last year.

The names, photographs and residential addresses of the accused are on the hoardings, sparking safety fear among those who figure on the hoardings.

The accused have also been asked to pay for the damage to public and private property within a stipulated time or have their properties seized by the district administration.

.

