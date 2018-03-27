Alleged rapists of 17-year-old girl paraded naked in Arunachal Pradesh

Two alleged rapists of a 17-year-old girl were paraded naked with their hands tied on the streets by a mob before handing them over to the police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district, police said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of incidents of public outrage against rapes in the northeastern state.

Police said the incident took place in Yingkiong, the headquarters of Upper Siang district, on Monday as many people took their photos and made videos with their mobile phones.

“It seems the public did such a thing before handing the two to the police,” John Neihlaia, deputy inspector general of police (central range), said.

The senior official said the girl had befriended the boy over the phone and went out with him on Sunday when she was allegedly raped by him and three of his friends.

“The girl was dropped back at her home at 2am on Monday. Her parents lodged a complaint with the police in the morning. Meanwhile, the victim’s relatives and neighbours caught two of the accused and handed them over to the police,” Neihlaia added.

A search has been launched to nab the two other accused. All the four accused are in their early 20s.

A similar incident took place in Upper Subansiri district last month when a group of people paraded an alleged rapist of an eight-year-old girl on the streets of Daporijo before handing him over to the police.

A few days earlier to that, a mob of nearly 1,000 people stormed the police station in Tezu of Lohit district, freed two men allegedly involved in rape and murder of a five-year-old girl, and killed them in the town’s marketplace.

A day later, another mob of nearly 900 people ransacked the police station at Yingkiong, the headquarters of Upper Siang district, over shifting of an accused who had raped a five-year-old girl, to another district.